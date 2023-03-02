The Colorado Avalanche made a move to improve their Stanley Cup championship defense efforts on Wednesday, acquiring Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals. Later in the day, they made an intriguing decision regarding star defenseman Cale Makar.

The Avalanche have placed Makar on injured reserve, according to CapFriendly. In a corresponding move, the team recalled defenseman Brad Hunt from the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.

Makar has dealt with concussion issues since mid-February. He collided with St. Louis Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko in a game on February 18th. The 24-year-old entered concussion protocol shortly thereafter.

That game was Makar’s first since February 7th. He missed games after the 7th due to concussion-like symptoms. Now, it looks like he is a little ways away from returning to the ice.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Avalanche are in a playoff spot despite missing Makar for most of the month. Colorado sits third in the Central Division, just one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets have made moves to try and catch the defending Stanley Cup champions, however. Winnipeg acquired winger Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Makar’s inclusion on injured reserve may not have any implication on the team’s approach to the NHL trade deadline. However, the team could also choose to add to their blueline depth if the reigning Norris Trophy winner is out long term.

The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 PM eastern time. NHL teams have until then to acquire players and have them eligible for the playoffs beginning in April. The coming days will tell if the Avalanche make another move to deepen their roster for the playoff run.