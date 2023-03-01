The Colorado Avalanche are finally getting healthy for the hopes of another Stanley Cup run and made sure to also bolster their roster at the trade deadline. As reported by Frank Seravalli, the Avs have acquired Lars Eller from the washington capitals in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.

While Eller isn’t exactly a game-changer, he’s another forward with playoff experience and a championship pedigree, winning a title with the Caps in 2018. Plus, Colorado didn’t give up much to get him. The veteran has scored seven goals and compiled 16 total points in 60 games in 2022-23.

The Avalanche have struggled to score goals this season, ranking 17th in the league with 3.12 per game. That definitely comes down to a lack of health more than anything though as Gabriel Landeskog is yet to play. However, he continues to trend in the right direction in his recovery from injury. Once Landeskog is back in the mix, it’ll make a huge difference.

Back to Eller. He’s played a whopping 930 games in his career, posting 364 total points. The Dane was drafted by the St. Louis Blues back in 2007 and has also suited up for the Montreal Canadiens. This will be his fourth team.

Colorado currently owns a 34-19-5 record right now, which is good enough for fifth place in the Western Conference. They’re also red-hot lately, going 7-1-2 in their previous 10 contests, and have won six in a row. The Avalanche continue to improve and with more offensive help, the best is yet to come for Jared Bednar’s squad as the postseason approaches in the coming months.