A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Colorado Avalanche are looking unstoppable again on the ice. The reigning Stanley Cup champions extended their win streak to six games after a 5-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Monday. With the two points from that win, the Avs have now tied the Minnesota Wild for second place in the Central Division — just a point behind current division leader Dallas Stars.

But for Jared Bednar, the business is far from done for the Avalanche. He knows what it’s like to have Colorado running like a well-oiled machine only to see the team run into a wall.

“We’ve been in this position before where we’ve tracked down the teams in front of us, got real close and then didn’t handle it properly,” Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said after blanking Chicago, per CBS Sports. “Had a little dip in our game. We’re trying to learn from that.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s the kind of mentality one would expect of a championship-caliber franchise in the NHL. Success can quickly turn into a slump, so the last thing Bednar would want to see in the Avalanche is complacency. Based on how they’ve been winning games of late, however, it would be a challenge for the Avalanche not to have such a feeling.

During their current undefeated streak, the Avalanche have outscored their opponents 28-12 while also posting an event-strength Corsi For percentage of 59% to go with a PDO of 103.5.

Colorado will look to keep its streak going this Wednesday when the Avs take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at home.