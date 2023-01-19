Colorado Avalanche star forward Mikko Rantanen made some franchise history during the win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. The Finnish superstar scored his 30th goal of the season as part of a two-score performance, making him the fastest player in Avalanche history to 30 goals in a season. Rantanen passed Joe Sakic, legendary Avs player and current front-office member, but was anything but cocky in the aftermath. When asked about the milestone, Rantanen humbly alluded to Sakic’s two Stanley Cups (as a player) in order to indicate there’s still a ton of work to be done.

Via Peter Baugh of The Athletic:

“Mikko Rantanen on being the fastest Avs player to reach 30 goals in a season, passing Joe Sakic: ‘He still has two Cups. That’s the difference.'”

In the 2022-23 season, the Avs have been plagued by injuries to a multitude of key players. One of the few constants in their lineup has been Rantanen, who has played in all 43 of Colorado’s games this season. He scored his 30th and 31st goals of the season during game No. 43, surpassing Sakic’s record of 44 games, which he set during the 1995-96 season.

Rantanen is enjoying yet another sensational campaign in 2022-23. After registering 92 points last season, Rantanen has a team-high 56 points thus far into the season. His 31 goals are more than double the next Avs player, ahead of Artturi Lehkonen (14), Nathan MacKinnon (13), and Cale Makar (13). He’s third in assists (25) on the year behind MacKinnon (36) and Makar (30).

While Mikko Rantanen was surely pleased to take home a bit more Avs history on Wednesday, the superstar forward remains focused on the ultimate goal of another Stanley Cup trophy. Injuries have hampered the Avs early, and the team is in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 23-17-3 record. Hopefully, when back to full strength, the Avalanche can make a playoff push with Rantanen leading the charge.

At his current pace, Rantanen is on pace to finish the year around 106-107 points, which would be a career-high and the first triple-digit-point season for the 26-year-old.