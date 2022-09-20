Nathan MacKinnon surpasses Conor McDavid as highest-paid NHL player with $12.6 million AAV deal

After playing a key part in helping the Colorado Avalanche win a Stanley Cup in 2022, Nathan MacKinnon is getting paid. The star centre is signing a new eight-year extension with the team that will see him earn $12.6 million per season, making MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL, surpassing Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million AAV.

This is massive. MacKinnon finished with 32 goals and 56 assists in 2021-22, one of his best campaigns to date. He was absolutely clutch in the postseason too, registering 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 appearances en route to Lord Stanley.

Nathan MacKinnon getting paid higher than even McDavid, although it’s just by $100,000, is still interesting. How much could Cale Makar now get when he signs a new deal?

MacKinnon was the first overall pick in the 2013 draft by the Avalanche and has been a Hart Trophy finalist in three of the last five years. He’s registered four 30-goal seasons already and is one of the brightest stars in the game.

With a year left on his current deal, MacKinnon’s eight-year extension won’t start until the 2023-24 season. This is what Avs GM Chris MacFarland had to say after the news broke on Tuesday:

“Nathan MacKinnon is obviously one of the premier players in the NHL so a long-term extension was something we wanted to get done before the season started,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “He has that rare combination of speed and power with a high compete level that makes him a generational player. We are thrilled he will continue to be a member of this team and this community for many years to come.”

Well-deserved.