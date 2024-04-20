The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are here, and the Colorado Avalanche will head to the ‘Great White North' to face the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre for Game 1 of the First Round. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make an Avalanche-Jets Game 1 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Avalanche finished the season with a record of 50-25-7. Initially, they led the Central Division for a good part of the season. But they stumbled down the stretch and could not recover. Now, they must start the playoffs on the road.
The Jets finished the season with a record of 52-24-6. Significantly, they had a chance to win the division, but they finished second. Because of that, they will host the Avs in the first round.
The Jets swept the season series from the Avalanche. Remarkably, they outscored the Avalanche 17 goals to four. The Jets beat the Avalanche because they caught them creeping up the ice and used their speed to punish them. Amazingly, they were too much for the Avalanche, and they look to replicate that feat in the postseason.
This will be the first playoff meeting ever between the teams.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Playoffs Odds: Avalanche-Jets Game 1 Odds
Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+230)
Moneyline: -110
Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-285)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 5.5 (-110)
Under: 5.5 (-110)
How to Watch Avalanche vs. Jets Game 1
Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT
TV: ESPN 2, Sportsnet and TVAS
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Avalanche do not have the same firepower they had a few seasons ago. Notably, they have been without Gabriel Landeskog for two seasons. But the Avs hope their current weapons can give them the edge.
Nathan MacKinnon is still one of the best players on the planet. Remarkably, he generated 51 goals and 89 assists, including 10 powerplay tallies. But MacKinnon struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 607 draws and losing 707. Therefore, he needs to find a way to do better in the faceoff circle. Mikko Rantanen has continued to be a great second option. Ultimately, he had 42 goals and 62 assists, including 14 powerplay markers. Rantanen was also excellent in the faceoff circle, winning 275 draws and losing 236.
Defenseman Cale Makar had another good season, generating 21 goals and 69 assists, including seven powerplay markers. Thus, look for him to be a big factor in this series. Jonathan Drouin was solid this season, scoring 19 goals and 37 assists. Likewise, Valeri Nichushkin had 28 goals and 25 assists, including 16 powerplay tallies.
But the success and failures of this series will hinge on defense and goaltending. Unfortunately, the Avalanche has been struggling this season. Alexandar Georgiev is the starting goalie despite going 38-18-5 with a 3.02 goals-against mark and a .897 save percentage. Meanwhile, Justus Annunen went 8-4-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average and a save percentage of .928.
The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can avoid making critical mistakes that lead to scoring chances for Winnipeg. Then, they need to generate some chances on the powerplay.
Why The Jets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Jets were able to defeat the Avalanche because they provided an opportunistic defense. Furthermore, the offense generated some goals to capitalize on any mistakes.
Mark Schiefele was their best player, with 25 goals and 47 assists, including six powerplay tallies. Yet, he could not do well on the powerplay, winning just 603 draws and losing 650. Defenseman Josh Morrissey had another good season, putting up 10 goals and 59 assists, including two powerplay conversions. Therefore, look for him to be a force all over the ice.
Nikolaj Ehlers had a solid season, going 25 goals and 36 assists. Thus, look for him to be a factor in this game. Kyle Connor battled injuries. Yet, he still finished with 34 goals and 27 assists, including five powerplay tallies.
Defense and goaltending were the main reason the Jets thrived this season. Amazingly, Connor Hellebuyck finished with a record of 37-19-4 with a 2.39 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921 with five shutouts. Look for the Jets to continue to use defense to suffocate the Avs and try to make things difficult for them.
The Jets will cover the spread if they can find ways to score goals early. Then, they need to play rock-solid defense to beat the Avalanche again.
Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick
The Jets dominated the series this season. Regardless, playoffs are always different. Consider the fact that the Avalanche have a lot of playoff experience. Also, think about the fact that the Jets are relatively inexperienced. In this case, we are looking at the goal scoring. The teams combined for over 5.5 goals twice this season. That plays a big factor in this decision. Consequently, the offense will come fast and furious as the Avalanche and Jets combine for some goals. The over wins.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Avalanche-Jets Prediction & Pick: Over: 5.5 (-110)