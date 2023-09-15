During the recent PlayStation State of Play, a brand new trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora came out, which showcased the game’s story, as well as some of its gameplay.

The trailer starts with a monologue from the game’s main character, a Na’Vi that the player will be able to customize. The player character is one of many Na’Vi who were taken by the Resources Development Administration (RDA) and were taught how to use human weapons and tactics. However, they ended up in suspended animation for fifteen years. Upon waking up, they find themselves in an abandoned facility. After escaping the facility, they find themselves face to face with other Na’Vi, who recognizes them as one of the lost children.

Thanks to their upbringing in an RDA facility, the player character knows nothing about the culture and lifestyle of the Na’Vi. As such, they have much to learn and study. The trailer shows them trying to approach and tame an Ikran. It then shows them riding said Ikran, which also served to showcase some gameplay.

This is basically how most of the trailer goes, with the player character learning about the Na’Vi way of living. Of course, it’s not all peace and quiet in Pandora. Eventually, the RDA makes an appearance. Much like in the movies, the RDA is here to take the planet’s natural resources. This lives destruction in their wake. It is, therefore, up to the player to fight back against the RDA. Using a mix of Na’Vi and human weapons, the player must fight back against them.

The trailer ends with an assault on an RDA base. In the background, you can hear the player character emphasizing and reiterating that they are Na’vi. They proudly ended their speech by saying they will protect their planet. The trailer ends by showing the game’s release date, December 7, 2023, as well as the invitation to preorder it.

Thanks to the various trailers for the game, we now have a somewhat solid look at what it’s like. We can expect a lot of first-person combat, plenty of exploration, and even some stealth mechanics. The trailer also showed the character cooking, so crafting is definitely part of the game as well.

That’s all the information we got from the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story trailer, which also gave a glimpse of its gameplay. It is available for preorder on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Ubisoft Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.