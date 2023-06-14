Avatar's next three sequels were all affected by the delays that Disney announced due to the WGA writers' strike, and one of the series' stars, Zoe Saldaña, has weighed in on the news.

In a hilarious Instagram story post, Saldaña shared a post from @pubity that reported on the Avatar sequels being postponed. The final film (at least that has been announced) is due to release in 2031 — a whopping eight years from now. Saldaña wrote, “Great! I'm gonna be 53 when the last Avatar movie comes out,” with a shocked emoji.

She continued, “I was 27 when I shot the very first Avatar movie,” with a glasses and mustache-sporting emoji to go along with it.

It's rare that a franchise consumes that much of your life, but to think that by the end of this series of films, the Avatar franchise will have been a part of Saldaña's life for over half of it. The first film, of course, was released way back in 2009. The first sequel, The Way of Water, wasn't released until last December. Given the technological wonders involved in the production of these films, it's understandable that it'll be a while before any of the subsequent sequels see the light of day. If it's any consolation, I will be 30 when the fifth installment comes out.

Zoe Saldaña has been jumping around from franchise to franchise after recently appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Gamora (for what could be the last time) and Avatar: The Way of Water. She's also set to star in Special Ops: Lioness for Paramount+ with Nicole Kidman and from the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The series will premiere on July 23.

Avatar 3 will be released on December 19, 2025.