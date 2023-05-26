After the recent Yellowstone drama between Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner, it looks like the former will be moving forward with another show that stars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman and has gotten a shockingly close release window.

Jeff Sneider via The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha, reported that Special Ops: Lionness — the Saldaña and Kidman series — is slated to come out in July on Paramount+. The series has been in circulation since before the launch of Paramount+ in 2020 and is finally going to hit the small screen this summer.

The series stars the aforementioned Saldaña as Joe — the station chief of the Lioness program — and Kidman, but Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, and Jill Wagner also star in the series. The official synopsis of Lioness, per Paramount, reads: “[It] is based on a real-life program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Taylor Sheridan has been a mainstay at Paramount+. He created Yellowstone and its subsequent spinoffs including 1923 and 1883 and also created Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King. He has two other series coming up, Lawmen: Bass Reeves and Land Man.

Zoe Saldaña is coming off another performance as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 while Nicole Kidman — who’s just a couple of years removed from an Oscar-nominated performance in Being the Ricardos — has been a fixture in AMC Theaters everywhere and will also soon appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

You can check out the first-look image of Lionness that Paramount released earlier this month below.