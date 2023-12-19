The MCU's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty could get a huge name change after Jonathan Majors' trial ruling.

Another ripple effect from the Jonathan Majors trial ruling is what the MCU will do with their upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty film.

Avengers 5

After Majors was dropped by Disney and Marvel Studios, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty got an interesting name change. It's still unclear if the MCU will recast its Kang, but the upcoming Avengers film is now being referred to as Avengers 5, sources told The Hollywood Reporter.

Until a new plan is in place it's unlikely that name will change. There is always a chance that they recast Kang, but it's also a possibility that they just scrap that plan entirely and begin setting up a new villain.

In the first season of Loki, Majors was introduced into the MCU as Kang. He would reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and all signs pointed at him being the next Thanos-level villain. Majors was also recently seen in the second season of Loki, however that may been a product of the show's filming schedule more than anything.

Jonathan Majors was set up for a huge 2023. After starring in Magazine Dreams, which Disney's Searchlight Pictures acquired out of Sundance, and Creed III as the antagonist, he was arrested in March 2023 on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment.

On December 18, the verdict of Majors' trial was reached. He was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment. His sentencing will take place on February 6, 2024. Almost immediately after, it was reported that Disney and Marvel Studios had dropped Majors from future MCU projects.