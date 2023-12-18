Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment in his huge trial.

A decision has been made on Jonathan Majors' trial.

The decision

After hours of deliberation, the verdict for Majors is in and he has been found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and of harassment. A six-person jury determined the verdict on Monday, December 18. Majors also faces up to a year in prison. The sentencing is set for February 6, 2024.

He was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree, however, and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree. In the courthouse, Majors appeared with his attorneys and family members as the ruling was read. His girlfriend, Meagan Good, was also seen behind him.

Coming into the trial, Majors was facing four charges of assault, aggravated harassment and harassment. The situation began on March 25, 2023, when Majors was arrested in New York City on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment.

Jonathan Majors was set for the biggest leap of his career in 2023. After starring in films White Boy Rick, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Da 5 Bloods, and The Harder They Fall and the series Lovecraft Country, he was set for a bigger leap.

At Sundance, Majors starred in Magazine Dreams. The film was acquired by Searchlight Pictures in hopes of getting into the awards conversation. It was originally set for a December 8 release, but Disney removed it. This was partly due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and also the Majors situation. He'd go on to star in Creed III as the antagonist.

In 2021, Majors was introduced into the MCU as Kang, their next big bad. He would reprise the role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023. He'd also reprise the role in Loki Season 2. But now, with the ruling in, it's unclear how Marvel and Disney will handle the situation.