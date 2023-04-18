Comedian Aziz Ansari is about to make his feature directorial debut with Good Fortune, a comedy currently shrouded in secrecy. What’s not a secret, however, is the impressive cast he assembled. The film will star Hollywood heavyweights Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen. While the plot remains unknown, the film Lionsgate already bought the rights to the film, and production will start next month in Los Angeles, Variety reports.

Ansari rose to fame on the hit show Parks and Recreation but took a break from Hollywood after facing allegations of sexual misconduct in 2018. He has since returned with his sixth stand-up special, Nightclub Comedian, and the critically acclaimed Master of None: Moments in Love. Ansari also recently had his feature directorial debut set on the Searchlight project Being Mortal, but production got suspended after an on-set complaint involving actor Bill Murray.

With Good Fortune, Ansari is making a bombshell career move, and fans are eagerly awaiting more information about the project. Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake expressed excitement about the film, saying, “We have indeed found good fortune with this film. We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Rogen and Reeves- two incredible world-class talents – toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

Details about the plot are scarce, but with Ansari, Reeves, and Rogen on board, it’s sure to be a hilarious and memorable film.