Jonah Hill may be most known for his comedic turns in the likes of Superbad, 21 Jump Street, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more recently Don’t Look Up, but the actor is also a very talented director as he showed in his feature-length directorial debut, Mid90s. It appears his next film will be headlined by Keanu Reeves, who’s enjoying the successes of John Wick: Chapter 4.

The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive shares that Hill’s upcoming directorial effort, Outcome, has been picked up by Apple Original Films and that Reeves is in negotiations to star in the film. Hill co-wrote the script with Ezra Woods and will also star in the film, marking the first time he has directed himself in a film. Reeves will be playing a “damaged” Hollywood star who “must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past,” THR reports.

Outcome will once again be provided with a home by a streaming service, as Hill’s previous film, Stutz, was. a Netflix release. Hill is also working with Apple Original Films to develop a biopic about the Grateful Dead along with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions (who also has a new film coming for Apple — Killers of the Flower Moon).

Keanu Reeves has been booked and busy lately since his career was revived starting with the first John Wick movie. John Wick: Chapter 4 is blowing away franchise box office records and has opened the door for another return as the titular character. He’ll also appear in the John Wick spin-off film, Ballerina, alongside Ana de Armas.