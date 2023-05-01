Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan have called it quits after being together for three years, per Us. The 31-year-old former star of “The Bachelor” hinted at the split during a recent appearance at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada. In a video from the event, he joked about being attracted to a woman’s eyebrows, and a beauty expert next to him teased that her colleague would help Weber become “hair-free” for his “future wife.” Weber replied by saying that he still needed to find her.

Before season 24 of the Bachelor began filming, the pilot and Flanagan ran into each other at a hotel. By the time the season aired, right away Weber recognized her. Right away the two hit it off, but that wouldn’t last.

Flanagan claims that allegedly the producers tried to keep them from each other. Flanagan noticed a change in his demeanor following their one-on-one date. “Because on the one-on-one, nothing happened between us but he had this, like, demeanor towards me that was so pissed off and I was looking at him, like, ‘What the hell were you told?’ because nothing happened here for you to have this attitude. And so right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes.”

Apparently it worked. Flanagan was sent home, and Weber proposed to someone else. Although, this romance didn’t survive, and he got together with the runner-up, which also quickly ended. In April of 2020, it was confirmed that Flanagan and Weber rekindled their romantic relationship, which would last for three years.

The Bachelorette’s upcoming season premiers June 26th.