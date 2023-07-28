It seems Spotify is moving from audio streaming to shows about audio streaming — the company just dropped a trailer for its upcoming Billions Club: The Series. The show will feature recording artists who have all passed the billion streams mark for (at least) one of their songs, and capture how they choose to celebrate the milestone. The trailer showcases the artists Bad Buddy, Billie Eilish and Post Malone, who will be the first three musicians highlighted in the series.

Every episode, the artist featured will be bestowed a Spotify Billions plaque and then get to create a unique experience with it. It sounds kind of like when every member of the NHL championship team gets their day with the Stanley Cup.

The teaser trailer offers a preview of how Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Post Malone will be celebrating their achievements. It's no surprise these were the first three artists chosen to appear on the show. Puerto Rican pop star Bad Bunny has four songs on the Billions Club list at the moment — all of which are from his 2022 studio album Un Verano Sin Ti. Post Malone and Billie Eilish each have multiple songs on the list as well.

Eilish questions, “How am I supposed to believe that a billion people have listened to this song?” She adds, “Well, we're here celebrating the success of my music on Spotify.”

Post Malone chimes in, “It feels super cool that this song does connect with people. And I'm just happy to bring joy into anyone's life when I can.”

The trailer ends on the words “big songs,” “bigger artists” and “billions of streams” highlighted on screen.

No official premiere date for the series has been announced as of yet, but the teaser promises that it's “coming soon.”

Spotify's Ashley Graver, head of Pop, Dance, and Indie Artist Partnerships, spoke exclusively to People magazine about the series. “Spotify's Billions Club was first established as a celebration of artistry and the cultural impact of incredible songs. Billions Club: The Series is going to take that to the next level.”

Graver adds, “Our goal at Spotify is always to bring fans closer to the music and artists they love. OBB, who shot and directed the series, perfectly captured the euphoria from each artist as they commemorated their milestones in their own unique ways. We're looking forward to seeing the reaction to the series, and for listeners globally to share the joy that music brings.”

The name Billions Club should be familiar to Spotify streamers — it started as a playlist first launched in 2020 that includes all of the songs that have at least a billion streams on Spotify (the club is up to 449 songs at the moment). The Billions Club plaque is given as a gift to the artists after their songs make the list. Now, Billions Club: The Series is an extension of that. It will be streamable on Today's Top Hits Instagram and TikTok.