On Tuesday, the Denver Broncos made a splash in the trade market by acquiring wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for hefty draft compensation, including a first-round pick in this year's draft. The move gives Bo Nix and company another explosive downfield weapon to pair next to Courtland Sutton, and signals the team's full commitment to winning now after their run to the AFC Championship Game this year.

Another big name that many think could be on the trade market this year is Philadelphia Eagles wideout AJ Brown, and now, more information is coming to light from NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic about whether or not Denver expressed any interest in him before pulling off the Waddle deal.

“Despite speculation, I’m told the Denver Broncos never showed interest in trading for A.J. Brown. They always had their eye on Jaylen Waddle. Sean Payton and Bo Nix have a new receiving threat,” reported Russini on X, formerly Twitter.

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It remains to be seen whether the Eagles will indeed look to trade Brown after a tumoltuous relationship with the receiver over the last few seasons, culminating in a chorus of boos from the home fans after he dropped a crucial pass in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Meanwhile, the Broncos' offense, which couldn't do anything in blizzard-like conditions against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, now has another certified downfield threat who is a nightmare for opposing defenses in open space.

Giving up multiple draft picks is not a small price to pay, but if Waddle can stay healthy and produce, it could pay huge dividends for Denver as they look to make another deep playoff run next year.