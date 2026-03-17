Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that NFL legend Mark Gastineau‘s lawsuit against ESPN is going anywhere after his longstanding beef with Brett Favre.

Gastineau's issue is centered around a clip where he confronted Favre about letting Michael Strahan break the NFL sack record (which he owned at the time) at a convention. However, what was shown in 30 for 30 may not have told the full story. According to Gastineau, he believes the clip was unfairly edited and that ESPN “intentionally and maliciously” left out the part where they shook hands. As a result, Gastineau has been subject to “ridicule, scorn, and contempt.”

TMZ Sports reports that Judge Paul Engelmayer “dismissed his lawsuit with prejudice.” Why? According to the talent agreement he signed for 30 for 30, he “consented, in writing, to the use of his name and likeness in the film and related promotional materials.”

In turn, the judge believes that the agreement permitted ESPN to use that disputed footage. So, Gastineau cannot claim they breached a contract.

Judge Engelmayer elaborated and explained why the clip was also crucial to the 30 for 30, writing, “The exchange between them concerned a venerated NFL record, the incident featured prominently in the film, and, as the film reflects, Gastineau’s aggressive conduct appears to have driven a wedge within the Sack Exchange quartet that was the subject of the film[,]” in the opinion.

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TMZ Sports also notes that Gastineau can appeal the judge's decision. So, the lawsuit may not be entirely over. The case was filed in March 2025. Gastineau is seeking more than $25 million in damages.

In 2023, Gastineau confronted Farve while he was signing autographs at a convention, claiming he wanted “his sack back.” Favre attempted to cool things down, joking he'd be “hurt” if he got sacked then. Gastineau responded, “Well, I don't care. You hurt me.”

Their feud was due to Favre falling over so Strahan could break the NFL sack record in 2001. Myles Garrett has since surpassed Strahan's record. At the time, though, Gastineau had held the record for nearly two decades.