With their Maxx Crosby trade pursuit being unsuccessful, the Chicago Bears still have a glaring need at pass rusher. The 2026 NFL Draft may be their best opportunity to fill the role.

Holding the No. 25 overall pick, Chicago will have to wait a while before turning their selection in. But when they do, Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN argues the name on the card should be Missouri defensive end Zion Young.

“The Bears had 35 sacks (tied for 22nd) and a lowly 28.0% pressure rate (29th) last season. Montez Sweat had 10 of those sacks, but there wasn't much beyond him,” Kiper said. “Dayo Odeyingbo was signed last offseason to be the second guy off the edge, but he managed one sack over eight games before an Achilles injury ended his season. Despite struggling to find consistent quarterback pressure for a few years now, Chicago hasn't used a top-50 pick on an edge rusher since Leonard Floyd went ninth in 2016.”

“Let's change that,” he concluded. “Young had 6.5 sacks and 46 pressures last season, playing with power and a full-go motor. He'd bring some intensity to the Bears' front.”

Article Continues Below

While Montez Sweat managed to step up in 2025, free agency signing Dayo Odeyingbo suffered a season-ending injury, ending his Bears debut early. Austin Booker has shown a bit of a spark and put up 4.5 sacks in 2025. However, their 35 sack total is the most important number and one Chicago will be trying to fix throughout the offseason.

Young spent the first two of his collegiate seasons as Michigan State before transferring to Missouri for his final two. He put up 131 tackles, 11.5 sacks and five passes defended total. During the 2025 season, Young made 42 tackles, with a career-high 16.5 for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He was named First-team All-SEC for his efforts.

The Bears will have their eye on all the top pass rushers in the 2026 class. It'll be hard to mis Young. If the board falls in Chicago's favor, perhaps the defensive end could be the answer to their defensive problems.