The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially entering a new era following the departure of franchise legend Mike Evans, who has signed with the San Francisco 49ers. With that change, draft expert Mel Kiper has identified an explosive potential replacement in his latest mock draft. While much of the pre-draft conversation has focused on how the Panthers might utilize the No. 19 overall pick to pair quarterback Bryce Young with Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, the Buccaneers have emerged as a strong contender for his services.

Sadiq became a hot topic at the NFL Combine after posting a historic performance, clocking a stunning 4.39-second 40-yard dash—the fastest time recorded by a tight end in modern history—along with an impressive 43.5-inch vertical jump.

And according to ESPN, while the Buccaneers still have talented players like Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin Jr., they urgently need to replace Evans' 6-foot-5 frame and elite red-zone presence.

Sadiq, at 6-foot-3, possesses explosive skills that make him a unique mismatch in one-on-one situations.

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Furthermore, ESPN notes that although the team re-signed Cade Otton, new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson used “12 personnel” (two tight ends) at the second-highest rate in the NFL last season, acquiring a dual-threat tight end like Sadiq is a strategic priority.

This transitional period is particularly emotional for the organization, as Mike Evans recently wrote a heartfelt farewell letter to the Tampa community.

After 12 seasons and a Super Bowl title, the star receiver expressed his deep gratitude to the fanbase before departing for San Francisco on a three-year deal. “I will always be a Buc at heart,” Evans wrote, as he aims to secure a second championship ring.

As the Buccaneers move on from their all-time great, obtaining a generational talent like Sadiq could be crucial for maintaining their offensive dominance in the future.