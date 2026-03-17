The Washington Commanders have a lot to address in the 2026 NFL Draft after cleaning house early in the offseason. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes they should begin by selecting one of two Ohio State products: Sonny Styles or Carnell Tate.

Kiper likes Styles to the Commanders most, considering the team's struggles to stop the run in 2025 and its willingness to let veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner walk in free agency. Washington added former Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal in free agency, making Styles an ideal fit between him and Frankie Luvu, the analyst suggested.

“The Commanders couldn't stop anyone last season, and linebacker Bobby Wagner appears to be headed elsewhere as a free agent,” Kiper wrote. “Bringing in [Sonny] Styles — my No. 6 prospect regardless of position — to team up with Frankie Luvu and new addition Leo Chenal makes some sense.”

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Kiper likes Tate to the Commanders if not Styles, due to the receiver's ideal fit next to leading pass-catcher Terry McLaurin. Kiper suggested Washington needs “more juice” in the passing game after averaging just 184.1 passing yards per game in 2025.

“I could also see Washington going with a receiver here, perhaps Carnell Tate, Styles' teammate at Ohio State,” Kiper wrote. “The Commanders' offense is looking for more juice opposite top wideout Terry McLaurin.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has a lot riding on the 2026 season after cleansing his entire coaching staff following a dismal 5-12 season in 2025. Although only in year three, Quinn finds himself in a potential make-or-break year, putting a lot of emphasis on the upcoming NFL Draft.