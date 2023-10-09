Bad Bunny has officially announced his next album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow), and its release date.

In an Instagram post, Bad Bunny released a teaser for his new album. The video, which looks at a retro metropolitan street (presumably New York City), as Bad Bunny arrives at an event. Cameras are everywhere, and he walks into a building, catching the attention of everybody including Wayne Diamond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @badbunnypr

The teaser ends with Bad Bunny being greeted like he's The Godfather before a title card with the album title pops up. A release date of October 13, 2023, is also attached.

Prior to the release date announcement for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny had released two singles. “Where She Goes” came out earlier this year on May 18. “Un Preview” was released on September 26.

This is Bad Bunny's fifth solo studio album. He last released Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You) on May 6, 2022. In 2019, he recorded an album with J Balvin, Oasis.

Last year, Bad Bunny embarked on two tours, “El Último Tour del Mundo” and “World's Hottest” tours. Both were huge successes, with the latter selling out the likes of Soldier Field, Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and Allegiant Stadium.

He's also been expanding his non-music portfolio. Earlier this year, Bad Bunny beat Damian Priest at WWE's Backlash event (which he also hosted). He also starred in Bullet Train and was supposed to star in the Spider-Man spin-off film, El Muerto. That is no longer the case.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana will be released on October 13.