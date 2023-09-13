Bad Bunny is no longer involved in the Spider-Man spin-off El Muerto.

Earlier this year, Sony had taken El Muerto off of its release calendar. One Take News had initially reported that Bad Bunny exited the Spider-Man back in May. Vanity Fair recently interviewed him, with the exit being confirmed.

Upon being asked what happened with the El Muerto film, Bad Bunny hesitated. As an awkward silence unfolds, his publicist, Sujeylee Solá, said, “Next question.”

Bad Bunny responded, “I don't know what to say,” saying that the issue is “delicate.”

Solá once again chimes in, saying, “Obviously, it's [El Muerto] out.”

While the Spider-Man spin-off may be off the table, Bad Bunny still wants to act. “As a movie consumer myself, I'm not one to watch a lot of action movies. I'd even say it's my least favorite genre,” Bad Bunny said. “I would really like to play other kinds of things, like a little bit more drama, romance too, or comedy,” or maybe a “a history movie with a little action in it.”

El Muerto is a Spider-Man spin-off character. The character was granted powers by his mystical mask. The character has never had a live-action iteration made, and unfortunately, Bad Bunny won't be a part of it when it happens.

Bad Bunny is coming off the “World's Hottest” tour that supported his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. In May, he released his first solo single of the year, “Where She Goes.” He also returned to the WWE in May, beating Damien Priest at Backlash.