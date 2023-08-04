NFL Training Camps are designed to elevate the play styles of quarterbacks and their receivers. Although, defensive linemen and sack specialists also aim to do the same. This creates huge competition between players during days of practice. This is exactly what happened to the Todd Bowles-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is giving Baker Mayfield a hard time but things may have turned around for him as fills the shoes of the legendary Tom Brady.

All eyes are on Baker Mayfield and his plans to orchestrate the Buccaneers' offense without Tom Brady. These all start with the NFL Training Camp but their quarterback is not having a nice time, unlike his teammates on the defensive side of the ball. He unveiled how it went down for the squad in his latest statement, via Mike Florio of CBS Sports.

“The two practices [prior to today] were not my best by any means. We looked at it; the footwork was a little off. Just being out of rhythm. Just getting back to that, it was a lot better for me today. … Today was better than the previous two,” Mayfield said.

He also outlined his role in improving their practices and results.

“It’s great for everybody, to be honest with you. When the quarterback room is having success, it shows what this offense can be capable of,” the Buccs quarterback unveiled.

Baker Mayfield has large holes and expectations to fill as the team hopes to make a postseason push. Will he be able to lead Todd Bowles' team to some success come the NFL season?