The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback battle is heating up as Kyle Trask gains ground on Baker Mayfield for the starting role following Tom Brady's retirement. However, Mayfield remains unfazed by this quarterback battle.

Mayfield spoke about how he has continuously fought to win the starting role, saying, “I had to win the job at Texas Tech as a walk-on, got to Oklahoma and sat out a year and still had to compete for the job … And then in Cleveland I got drafted and Tyrod Taylor was [initially] the starting quarterback, so I've had to compete my whole life. This is nothing new to me,” per Greg Auman of FOX Sports.

Mayfield joins the Bucs after brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams last season. Despite the Browns drafting Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018, Mayfield may be on the verge of being relegated to a backup role if he doesn't win the job.

He faces off against Kyle Trask, who the Bucs drafted in 2021 to backup Tom Brady. Trask has patiently waited and now finally has the opportunity to become a starter if he can beat out Mayfield.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke on Trask, who has gone several practices in a row without a turnover. “Their No. 1 responsibility is don't turn the ball over. He's been doing a great job of not turning it over,” per Auman.

However, Baker Mayfield's status should improve after finishing Thursday morning without throwing an interception. “Today was better than the previous two … When you get the pads on for quarterbacks, bodies are flying around and you still have to go through your reads and take care of the ball. You're taking chances and trying stuff out during camp, but it still comes back to taking care of the ball.”

Bowles has previously stated that the starter will not be announced until some point during training camp or after. Until then, Mayfield and Trask will want to prevent turnovers as much as possible.