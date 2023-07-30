The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened training camp and currently have a quarterback battle between Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. Cornerback Carlton Davis gave an endorsement to Kyle Trask when he was speaking with the media on Sunday.

“I have really seen an edge on him, especially the last two days,” Carlton Davis said, via Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. “He has been laser-focused, you can tell by how he has been operating the offense and his decision making.”

The Buccaneers will have to decide whether to go with Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield this season, as they prepare for the first year without Tom Brady as their starting quarterback.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops throughout training camp and the preseason.

Trask was selected with the last pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, so it might make sense for the Buccaneers to see what they have in their young quarterback. Mayfield started his career with the Cleveland Browns, and was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers, and finished it with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers won the NFC South at 8-9 last season, and it is not viewed as a strong division going into this season, so it is possible that they repeat as division champions this season. If the Buccaneers can get adequate quarterback play from either Trask or Mayfield, they should be in the running to make a return to the playoffs in 2023.