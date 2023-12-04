The Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 update adds a playable Epilogue set six months after the game, two new game modes, and a lot more.

Larian Studios are putting no brakes on the Baldur's Gate 3 train as its Patch 5 update adds playable epilogues, game modes, and more. Check out the full details of the Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 update here.

Baldur's Gate 3 Epilogue

Beware for spoilers.

The newly added epilogue to Baldur's Gate 3 is a playable chapter set at camp in High Hall. Chronologically, it's placed six months after the events of Baldur's Gate 3. Players can access this chapter by loading into the game before the final fight.

“Your epilogue is defined by you. This is the culmination of every choice and consequence that you’ve made since the very start of your adventure, a gigantic tree of permutations that leads to an opportunity to reflect on that journey before you say goodbye. For the writers of Larian, this “final goodbye” has resulted in some of the most complex writing in the game thus far, as it takes advantage of Baldur's Gate 3’s reactivity across the entire adventure.”

Among the things you can experience in the epilogue are new cinematics, a reunion with old companions, read letters from old friends, and play a game of fetch.

This party will feature new threads for origin characters. Check out Shadowheart's, which Larian describes as “going for a kind of cute ‘they don't even know I'm god's favourite princess' vibe.”

New Baldur's Gate 3 Game Modes – Honour Mode and Custom Mode

What is Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3?

Honour Mode is the most challenging mode in the game, dethroning Tactician. It makes the game difficult in and out of combat and introduces over 30 new changes to all of the boss-fights. A Legendary Action system to catch players off-guard and increase the challenge will also be added, giving bosses new actions.

Dying in Honour Mode will end your run, but you have the choice to continue your adventure while disabling Honour Mode. Players who manage to complete the entire game with Honour Mode enabled without dying will be awarded the Golden D20 for their trouble.

What is Custom Mode in Baldur's Gate 3?

Custom Mode brings more tabletop soul into Baldur's Gate 3 for a more customizable experience. It introduces levers that you can tweak, change, and switch to have the best experience. It even includes an option to hide the required roll to succeed dice checks and the enemy HP in battle.

Some other options in Custom Mode include Short Rests fully healing the party, disabling Death Saving Throws, and hiding failed Perception Checks.

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 Update Notes

These are partial update notes, highlighting the biggest changes of the update. For the full Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 Update Notes, click here.

Highlights

Main Highlights

Epilogue: An entirely new section at the end of the game after the defeat of the Netherbrain that aims to provide a well-deserved sense of closure with your allies.

Two new play modes: Honour Mode and Custom Mode.

Many performance improvements, particularly in Act III.

Added dynamic resolution for PS5.

Players playing on machines with low VRAM/RAM should see improved performance.

The game is now available in Korean!

While at camp, you can now access and manage the inventories of companions who aren't in your active party.

Added a brand new fight in Ramazith’s Tower if you betray Nightsong there.

Orin’s outfit now drops as loot and is wearable by anyone. We also gave it a suitably disgusting description and name.

Other Highlights

Shadowheart will always be the owner of the artefact during the tutorial if she is a follower.

Becoming half-illithid will now also visually affect your eyes.

Basic Action variations (e.g. a free version of Dash that you can perform because of a class feature) that share a hotkey by default will now gain a hotkey according to a certain priority order.

A romanced Minthara can now refer to her bond with you using a drow word for deep, unbreakable love.

Fixed a bug where party members would sometimes not change back into the armour set they were displaying before entering camp.

You can now talk to Mol more about her contract with Raphael in the Guildhall.

Withers will sneakily resurrect any dead companions that fell before the final battle so they can join the ending cinematics. What a helpful skeleton.

Gave Jaheira her own scene with Danthelon if she approaches him alone.

Improved the physics of characters and walls to prevent NPCs being able to shoot through ceilings inside houses.

Fixed an issue where Gale's scene with Mystra after the final combat of the game only played if you had no one else in your party.

Made cinematic tweaks to restore sections of Astarion's Act III Ascendant sex scene.

Improved companion reactivity when making the decision before the Netherbrain.

The loading screen art now unlocks gradually as you progress through the game.

Boo will no longer take damage when thrown.

Fixed the puzzle in Cazador's Palace.

Fixed the screen going black during Astarion's endgame romance scene.

Added some additional audio and cinematic work to the intimate scene with the drow in Sharess' Caress.

Wild Shapes that do not have weapons will now benefit from having the Tavern Brawler feat.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed crashes that could occur while loading a savegame.

Fixed a crash for some players upon entering Nine-Fingers' Guildhall.

Fixed a crash when dragging an item out of your inventory while your character is dead in another inventory.

Fixed a texture-related crash and leak.

Fixed a crash and blocker when interacting with Auntie Ethel in Act III.

Fixed an issue preventing you from levelling up when there were more slots than spells to choose from.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entities that don't support passives join a combat.

Fixed a possible crash related to dealing damage when the game can't detect a source for that damage.

Added fixes for certain random crashes.

Fixed a rare crash caused by clothing physics in the Level Up screen.

Fixed a DLSS crash.

Gameplay

You can now use Luck of the Far Realms while Disguised.

The reaction pop-up, which shows multiple possible reactions for multiple party members, now allows you to change your mind after picking a reaction for a party member.

You can no longer use the awesome force of bombs to flip the switch behind the final door in the Gauntlet of Shar to force the door to open.

Tweaked some code to simplify and improve the camera system.

Fixed being unable to switch characters if a reaction pop-up opens for a split-screen player that is far away.

Fixed occasional T-poses and frozen animations related to the Incapacitated condition.

Fixed combat information (such as Advantage and Disadvantage) not displaying when targeting a specific body part of a larger creature.

When it's possible to change the use cost of an item, the modification will now depend on the user of the item rather than its owner.

Loading a game that was saved on the roll result screen will now keep the results of that roll.

…and more

Flow and Scripting

Act-Agnostic

Mizora should appear for her judgement of Wyll only when Karlach is actually dead. (Resurrecting her will cancel the moment.)

If Wyll somehow managed to avoid Mizora's punishment for keeping Karlach alive, he'll be punished retroactively.

The Dark Urge should now be able to attempt to deflect Sceleritas Fel's suggestion of killing a companion to Karlach or Lae'zel if they have a bad relationship.

If you connect with Gale during the spell-teaching scene but do not wish to pursue romance with him, you are now able to talk to him about Tara.

Fixed Astarion accidentally telling the Dark Urge's future.

Fixed companions sometimes confusing you for the Dark Urge or Gale.

Fixed the romance scene with Astarion triggering two Long Rests in a row in certain conditions.

Fixed the night where Astarion tries to bite you triggering even if you learned about him being a vampire spawn beforehand.

…and more

Other Changes

Various Performance, UI, Tooltips, and Controller changes ship with this update.

The Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 update that brings the Epilogue, the new Game Modes, and all the changes seen above is now live.