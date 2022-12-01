Published December 1, 2022

By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Baltimore Ravens Week 13 bold predictions. They will be back home to host the Denver Broncos at the M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The Ravens are coming off a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kicker Justin Tucker had the chance of hitting a record-setting 67-yard field goal to win the game, but his kick came up short. Baltimore is now 7-4 and remains at the top of the AFC North.

Denver is having a tough 2022 season. After acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, the team had hope for bigger things this year. However, this season is far from ideal. The Broncos are just 3-8 and at the bottom of the AFC West. They are also coming off a three-game losing streak.

While it sounds like a one-sided contest, Baltimore had its struggles against weaker opponents. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Ravens as they face the Broncos in Week 13.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Ravens hold Broncos to less than 250 offensive yards

One of the reasons why Baltimore has four losses is how the team is closing games. In all of those games, the team had double-digit leads at some point, including in the fourth quarter.

Because of that, the Ravens probably have a chip on their shoulders knowing they could be 11-0 at this point. Facing a struggling Denver team, Baltimore will need to change its recent history, and it all starts on defense.

The Ravens have one of the best defensive lines in the league. They are the No. 2 defense as they have only allowed 902 rushing yards this season. Additionally, they have sacked quarterbacks 35 times, tying for fifth-best in the NFL.

If playing against Baltimore’s defensive line is already a challenge, Denver is also having problems through the air. The Broncos are completing only 58.1% of their pass attempts, the worst mark in the league in 2022.

With the edge both through the air and on the ground, the bold prediction is that Baltimore’s defense will give Russell Wilson and the Broncos’ offense a hard time. It would not be a surprise if the Ravens hold them to less than 250 yards of offense, which certainly gives Baltimore a better chance of opening a comfortable lead and keeping it.

2. Lamar Jackson goes off for 350+ all-purpose yards

Despite the problems that Baltimore has faced this year, Lamar Jackson is having one of his best individual seasons in the NFL. The winner of the MVP trophy in 2019, he is even getting some consideration for the award once again.

Jackson is completing 62.1% of his passes for 2,231 yards and 17 touchdowns versus seven interceptions. He is also having a big impact on the ground, his most-known quality. The quarterback has 111 carries for a total of 755 yards and three scores.

Even if the record indicates differently, the Broncos have a solid defense. The team has allowed 20 or more points in just three games this year. They are No. 18 in rushing yards allowed 1,338, which is better than playoff-hopefuls Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

Still, playing as he is this season, Jackson could have another great game on Sunday. He should get a good number of yards through the air, as well as a lot on the ground. The bold prediction is that he will end with 350-plus all-purpose yards by the end of the contest.

1. Baltimore hands Broncos their worst loss of the season

Combining Baltimore’s Super Bowl goals and Denver’s disappointing season, the Ravens should be clear favorites for the matchup on Sunday.

According to FanDuel, Baltimore will likely get the victory. The spread is currently -8.5, which is the second-largest margin for Week 13 in the NFL, just behind the Dallas Cowboys’ -10.5 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Since they lost to the 4-7 Jaguars last season, the Ravens should go to the game eager to go back to the winning column. Two losses in a row could seriously damage Baltimore’s season, especially as the team has the same record as the Cincinnati Bengals. A potential loss could allow the Bengals to take the top of the AFC North, so this game is a must for the Ravens.

Two out of Denver’s three wins were at home. The only road loss came in the NFL International Series as the Broncos played the Jaguars in the neutral site of Wembley Stadium in London. So, playing at other teams’ stadiums, Denver has yet to win a game.

All things considered, Baltimore will probably win this matchup. Not only that, but the Ravens could go for 30 or more points on Sunday, which could turn out to be Denver’s worst loss of the season. Depending on how Jackson and the defensive line perform, it should be a good day for the Ravens.