By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Miami Heat snapped a two-game losing streak on Thursday with a home win over the Los Angeles Clippers and it was Jimmy Butler who carried them across the finish line. Butler scored the last eight points for the Heat to hold off the Clippers, prompting Bam Adebayo to dub Butler as the team’s closer as per Ira Winderman of The South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

“We gave Jimmy the ball,” Adebayo said. “He’s our closer. So let him do his thing down the stretch.”

It was Bam Adebayo who actually led the Heat in scoring with 31 points to go along with ten rebounds. Jimmy Butler had 26 points and eight assists. But it was Butler who made things happen down the stretch.

It was a solid win for the Heat who have struggled to find consistency amid a shuffling lineup due to injury. Earlier this week, Adebayo spoke of how difficult the Heat are to beat when the ‘Big Four’ of himself, Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry are all healthy. That lineup has rarely played together this season due to various injuries. Lowry sat out against the Clippers as the team felt he needed some rest.

Butler had just recently returned to the lineup after missing seven straight games due to knee soreness. On the season, he is averaging 21.3 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from three-point range.

Currently, the Heat sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings at 12-14. They have the talent, staying healthy is key though.