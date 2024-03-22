Bam Adebayo's net worth in 2024 is $22 million. Adebayo is an All-Star center for the Miami Heat. He is a three-time All-Star and a four-time All-Defensive Second Team player. Let's take a closer look at Bam Adebayo's net worth in 2024.
What is Bam Adebayo's net worth in 2024?: $22 million (estimate)
Bam Adebayo's net worth in 2024 is $22 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as CA Knowledge.
Bam Adebayo was born on July 18, 1997, in Newark, N.J. He attended Northside High School where he kickstarted his amateur basketball career. He averaged a dominant 32.2 points and 18.0 rebounds per game, as per reports.
After his junior year, Adebayo finished his high school education at High Point Christian Academy. He averaged 18.9 points and 13.0 rebounds as a senior. For his efforts, Adebayo was named a McDonald's All-American and North Carolina Mr. Basketball.
Bam Adebayo plays for Kentucky basketball
Coming out of high school, Adebayo was a five-star recruit, according to ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs such as Wake Forest, NC State, Missouri, Kansas, Auburn and Kentucky. Adebayo eventually committed to the University of Kentucky.
Adebayo played only one season for the Kentucky Wildcats. In a Wildcats uniform, Adebayo averaged 13.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per outing. He also helped the Wildcats post a 32-6 record.
But more importantly, Adebayo played an instrumental role in helping Kentucky make the Elite Eight where the team lost to North Carolina, 75-73. Adebayo finished his college basketball stint by making the SEC All-Freshman Team and Second team All-SEC.
Bam Adebayo is drafted by the Heat
After just one season with the Kentucky Wildcats, Adebayo decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. During draft night, Adebayo was selected in the first round with the 14th overall pick by the Miami Heat.
Shortly after, Adebayo signed a four-year rookie deal worth $14 million with the Heat, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Adebayo only came off the bench. In limited minutes, he only averaged 6.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
It wasn't until the 2019-20 season when Adebayo had a breakout season in the NBA. In his third season in the NBA, the first-round draft pick averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.
For his efforts, Adebayo made his first All-Star Game appearance and All-Defensive Second Team. He also was the runner-up for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award.
But more importantly, Adebayo helped the Heat make it all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Heat lost to the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in six games.
Bam Adebayo's contract extension with the Heat
Bam Adebayo has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Heat. pic.twitter.com/wUecIsswCu
— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 24, 2020
Fresh from helping the Heat make a Finals appearance for the first time since 2014, the Heat rewarded Adebayo with a five-year contract extension worth $163 million, as per reports. Since signing the deal, Adebayo would help the Heat make consecutive playoff appearances as the team's resident starting center.
In the 2022-23 season, Adebayo had his best NBA season yet. He averaged a career-best 20.4 points to go along with 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. For his efforts, Adebayo made his first All-Star Game appearance since 2020.
During the season, the Heat finished with a 44-38 record to end up seventh in the Eastern Conference. After the season, the Heat defeated the Chicago Bulls to earn the final spot in the playoffs.
Adebayo and the Heat made a surprising run to return to the NBA Finals, the second appearance in a span of four seasons. Unfortunately, the Heat lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in five games.
In the current NBA season, Adebayo has continued his excellent play. He was rewarded with the third All-Star bid of his career.
Given Adebayo's rise in the NBA, it isn't surprising that several brands have wanted to partner up with the Heat center. According to sources, Adebayo has signed endorsement deals with major brands such as Panini America, Beats by Dre, and JBL Audio.
Bam Adebayo representing Team USA internationally
Aside from playing with the Heat, Adebayo also represents Team USA in international competitions. Adebayo answered the call of duty for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Team USA's starting center, Adebayo averaged 6.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. The three-time All-star helped Team USA assert their mastery at the Olympic Games by securing the gold medal after exacting vengeance on France with a crucial 87-82 victory.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bam Adebayo's net worth in 2024?