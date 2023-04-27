Bam Margera is still at large ever since he attacked and threatened his family on April 23rd. Since he fled to the Pennsylvania woods, he hasn’t been found since, although the police are still looking. According to TMZ, Margera’s family and loved ones don’t know where he is and are worried for him. However, the former Jackass star hasn’t been radio silent. He’s still making disturbing calls to his family, blaming them for his problems.

Apparently, Margera has been making random calls to his family, seemingly under the influence. He’s blamed them for putting him in a Florida treatment center last year, and that they’ve stolen his money and sold his house. He’s threatened to sue them for the money he claims they’ve stolen from him.

Margera doesn’t have a cell phone on him, and because the case isn’t a priority for the police, they haven’t worked to locate his girlfriend’s phone, who is allegedly traveling with him. The police, however, are interviewing people and searching for his whereabouts. It isn’t even clear if he’s still in Pennsylvania.

On Sunday, April 23rd when this all went down, Bam Margera left an eerie note on his brother Jess’s door. Afterwards, Jess went downstairs to find Margera relieving himself in the sink and an alleged fight broke out. Margera struck his brother in the head repeatedly and threatened to kill him and his family. He then fled the scene. Later on, Jess tweeted that when his brother isn’t messed up on meth, he is a sweet person, but he’s going through something terrible right now.