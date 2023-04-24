Pennsylvania state police are looking for the 43-year-old former Jackass star, Bam Margera, following an alleged physical altercation with his brother, and have issued an arrest warrant.

Pennsylvania state troopers responded to reports of a disturbance. In the report, Margera left an eerie note in his brothers bedroom after banging on the door for some time, per TMZ. The note read, “If you even f***ing think of calling the police on me I will officially f*** you up.”

After receiving the note, his brother went downstairs and found Margera relieving himself in the kitchen sink. Then a fight broke out where his brother sustained minor injuries. Following the altercation, Margera allegedly threatened the lives of his family and fled into the woods and police couldn’t locate him.

Margera currently faces charges of one count of simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats, per Entertainment Weekly. This isn’t the first time the Jackass star has had troubles with the law. He’s also had trouble with substance abuse.