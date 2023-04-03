Jackass star Bam Margera was recently arrested for public intoxication, but more details are coming out about the story including that he was kicked out of a hotel just hours before the arrest.

TMZ reported that LAPD was called to the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on April 29 after the caller heard yelling and was concerned about possible domestic violence. When cops spoke to Margera and a woman that was in his room, it was revealed that he was on the phone with his ex which is why things got heated. The two were asked to leave the hotel and granted their wish. There were no signs of injury in this situation, and no one made a report.

Hours later, Margera was arrested for public intoxication after allegedly making a scene at a restaurant where his estranged wife and son were eating. When the police arrived, he was getting into an argument with a woman. TMZ also reported this story and it coincides with the later report that Margera was kicked out of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

2023 has been a tough year full of legal trouble for the Jackass star. In February, Margera’s wife filed for separation, according to TMZ, and in March, he was arrested for domestic violence after a woman claimed he had kicked her. All of this is before he got kicked out of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and subsequently arrested.

Bam Margera is a former pro skateboarder and stunt performer who gained notoriety from his role in the Jackass TV series and subsequent films — he even had a cameo in last year’s Jackass Forever.