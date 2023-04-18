Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Animation powerhouse Baobab Studios expands popular Momoguro into Roblox game and animated series, bringing the IP to TV for the first time.

Baobab Studios, the powerhouse animation studio behind the multimedia NFT Momoguro franchise, announced today the launch of their metaverse game coming this summer on Roblox. The Momoguro game, titled Momo Quest, is an adventure game where evil Singulars have come to steal Momo Island’s power crystals. Players will have to defeat them in a dance battle with the help of magical creature friends they meet along the way. Players get to explore the island, summon creatures to unlock special abilities, and collect the crystals before the Singulars escape.

Baobab Studio, an award-winning animation and multimedia studio that has previously bagged nine Emmy Awards, also announced plans to expand upon the success of its metaverse IP into film and TV. Recently the studio announced several collaborations with Disney+ to develop an animated series from Baobab’s library including The Witchverse, which is based on the Baobab’s three-time Emmy Award-winning VR film Baba Yaga as well as the workplace comedy Intercats which the studio is also developing into a graphic novel series at First Second Books / MacMillan Publishing.

Baobab Studios CEO and Co-Founder Maureen Fan says about these announcements: “Roblox is a perfect platform to create experiences that allow players to connect through gaming in immersive worlds with great stories and characters, and which blend gaming with best in class storytelling in immersive worlds. Bringing our game to the platform first reflects its ubiquitous presence and growing hold in pop culture today.”

Baobab Studios, having recently sold out its first set of NFT digital collectibles, sees the metaverse and Roblox in particular as the next step in its journey to continue to engage audiences through storytelling and leverage a new community of fans across the globe.

The exact release dates for the Roblox game and the Momoguro TV series and supposed film have not yet been revealed. It is also currently unknown if users’ Momoguro NFTs would be able to interact with any of the upcoming media.