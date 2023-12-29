Barack Obama's best movies of 2023 list got a huge Color Purple update upon him watching it.

A late addition

On December 28, Obama decided to update his list upon watching The Color Purple. “Update: I just saw The Color Purple and loved it,” he said in an X post. “I'm adding it to this list as one of my favorite movies of the year.”

Other entires on Obama's list included some he produced, Rustin, Leave the World Behind, and American Symphony. That said, he also highlighted several films he had no hand in making. Some of these included Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Oppenheimer, and Past Lives.

He had a very diverse list, also including Polite Society and Anatomy of a Fall.

The Color Purple is a new remake of Steven Spielberg's 1985 film 0f the same name. Oprah Winfrey produces the film alongside Spielberg, Quincy Jones, and Scott Sanders. Both films are based on the 1982 novel of the same name which was also adapted into a stageplay beginning on 2005 on Broadway.

It follows a young African-American teenager, Celie (played by Fantasia), who is raised in Georgia in the early 1900s. Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Corey Hawkins all star in the film. The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey and H.E.R. also star in the film. Blitz Bazawule directed the film.

Barack Obama's yearly best movies lists are one of the highlights of social media. He also gives love to some incredible films and shows off his impeccable taste.