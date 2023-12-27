The former president reveals his top picks.

Former President Barack Obama has some faves regarding movies in 2023.

He's had a tradition of releasing his favorite films ever since leaving office in 2017, IndieWire reports. This year, the 44th president has 13 films on his list.

Barack Obama's favorite movies of 2023

In a post released on X, he wrote, “Earlier this year, writers and actors went on strike to advocate for better working conditions and protections. It led to important changes that will transform the industry for the better.”

Obama added, “Here are some films that reflect their hard work over the last year — including some like Rustin, American Symphony, and Leave the World Behind that we were proud to release through @HGMedia.”

The post concludes with, “What did I miss?”

On it, he includes an image that says, “Barack Obama's Favorite Movies of 2023.”

There's also a note that adds, “I'm biased since these movies were produced by Higher Ground, but these are, in fact, three of the best films I saw this year: Rustin, Leave the World Behind, American Symphony.”

Beyond his top three picks, he had others. They include The Holdovers, Blackberry, Oppenheimer, American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Monster, Past Lives, Air, Polite Society, and A Thousand and One.

Not making the list was Barbie, so we know where he stands in the Barbenheimer debate.

Some commentators mentioned what he missed, including Ferrari, The Iron Claw, Saltburn, May December, and The Killer.

As his newest picks are released, the former President is getting increasingly into making movies. He and former first wife, Michelle Obama, executive produced the movie Leave the World Behind, according to Forbes.

Whether you agree or disagree with Barack Obama's film list, it's interesting to see what he enjoyed in 2023. As the tradition continues, we'll look out for the next one in 2024.