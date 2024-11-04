After Donald Trump claimed to be “Greek” like the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, fellow former President Barack Obama weighed in on the matter.

At a recent rally for 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Obama responded to Trump. He said, “[Trump] cannot understand how an NBA superstar can be both Greek and Black.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eurohoops.net (@eurohoops_official)

The timeline of Donald Trump's Giannis Antetokounmpo-“Greek” claim

Barack Obama's response comes days after Trump seemingly alluded to Antetokounmpo without naming him. He tried to praise the NBA superstar while also claiming to have the “same” amount of Greek as him. The bonkers moment came during a rally for him in Milwaukee.

“Your team is very good. I would say the Greek is a seriously good player, do you agree?” said Trump to a cheering crowd. “And tell me; who has more Greek in him? The Greek or me? I think we have about the same, right? He is some — he's a great player, maybe the best player in the NBA, actually. He may be the best player, who's supposed to be a very good guy too.”

Shortly after, Antetokounmpo responded. “I'm not aware of the comments,” he claimed. “At the end of the day, I don't follow politics that much. And the little that I follow, I try to keep my political views to myself and to my family.

“I'm here to, you know, win basketball games and not answer [non-]basketball questions. But I wish both candidates best of luck,” he continued.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks career

Since joining the NBA in 2013, Antetokounmpo has become one of the NBA's biggest stars. He is known as the “Greek Freak” for his size and strength.

He is a two-time NBA MVP (2019, 2020) and has been named to eight straight All-Star games starting in 2017. Antetokounmpo has also been named to eight All-NBA teams (six First-team, two Second-team).

After almost a decade in the league, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks finally won the NBA Championship in 2021. They defeated the Phoenix Suns 4-2 in the series. Antetokounmpo also took home the NBA Finals MVP award.

So far in 2024, the Bucks are struggling. They are 1-5 and have lost five straight games since winning their season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Antetokounmpo is still carrying the team. He currently averages 31 points per game (the second-best in the league), and 12.3 rebounds. Antetokounmpo also averages 6.3 assists per game and has a field goal percentage of 63.3%.

In his career, he averages 23.4 points per game. Over the last two years, he has finished the seasons averaging more than 30 points per game. He also has a career field goal percentage of 54.6.

Hopefully, the Bucks are able to turn it around. They are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and only have one more win than the winless Utah Jazz.