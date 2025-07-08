The Milwaukee Bucks made bold financial moves Monday to clear space for center Myles Turner in NBA Free Agency. The Bucks waived Damian Lillard and Vasilije Micic in a calculated effort to stay below key salary limits. The two moves shed cap-heavy contracts and gave Milwaukee the flexibility it needed.

Damian Lillard’s release was the bigger headline. The nine-time All-Star, acquired just last season in a blockbuster trade, will now account for $22.5 million in dead money annually for the next five seasons. It’s a steep price, but one Milwaukee was willing to pay to reset its roster and regain flexibility.

The real finesse came with Micic’s exit. Micic agreed to a $6.1 million buyout, according to a league source. As a result, the Bucks’ cap hit dropped from $8.1 million to just $2 million. Furthermore, with the stretch provision, his remaining salary now spreads over three years, about $666,666 per season.

Consequently, by making these moves, the Bucks stay under the 15 percent “stretched money” cap limit set by the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Since no team can have more than 15 percent of its salary tied to stretched contracts, the timing was critical. Although Milwaukee came close, the two stretch-and-waive deals ultimately keep them compliant.

More importantly, it frees the cap space needed to bring in Turner, one of the top remaining names in NBA Free Agency. His shot-blocking, floor-spacing, and playoff experience make him a seamless fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. His signing signals that Milwaukee is retooling, not rebuilding.

For Vasilije Micic, the buyout opens the door to pursue other opportunities, whether that’s a return to Europe or another shot in the NBA. As for Lillard, his future remains uncertain. But the Bucks’ direction is clear: they’re going all in on a new supporting cast.

With Myles Turner inbound and the books now balanced, Milwaukee just changed the shape of its 2025–26 roster. In a crowded Eastern Conference, that may be exactly the edge they need.

