The Milwaukee Bucks continue to retool this NBA Free Agency, reshaping their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo. In another calculated move, the Bucks and guard Andre Jackson Jr. have agreed to amend the terms of his 2025-26 contract. The adjustment adds both financial flexibility and roster optionality.

The Bucks and Andre Jackson Jr. agreed to move the guarantee date on his $2.2 million deal, originally scheduled for today, per a league source. In return, the Bucks guarantee part of his salary. The change gives Milwaukee more time to make a roster decision while giving Jackson some financial security.

This move is part of a series of strategic decisions as the Bucks continue to retool around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Most notably, the Bucks let go of Damian Lillard to create room for Myles Turner. Turner adds shot-blocking, floor spacing, and playoff experience. He’s expected to complement Giannis in the frontcourt on both ends of the floor.

To clear more space for the Turner deal, the Bucks reached a $6.1 million buyout with Vasilije Micic. As a result, the move dropped their cap hit from $8.1 million to $2 million. Additionally, by using the NBA’s stretch provision, they will spread the remaining salary over three years. In turn, this helped Milwaukee stay under the league’s 15 percent “stretched money” cap limit, an increasingly important threshold in today’s salary structure.

In this context, the Jackson move may seem minor. But it fits a larger pattern, Milwaukee is preserving flexibility while reshaping its supporting cast. Jackson, a 2023 second-round pick, showed promise as a high-energy defender and transition threat. With rotation spots still open and more signings likely, delaying his guarantee date gives the Bucks added control over final roster decisions.

As NBA free agency continues, the Bucks front office has shown a willingness to balance financial constraints with strategic additions. Turner’s arrival grabs headlines, but small moves like Jackson’s restructured contract could prove just as valuable by keeping the Bucks agile in a high-stakes summer.