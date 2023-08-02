Greta Gerwig and Co. have officially beaten out Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman in a key box office milestone as Barbie continues its dominant run.

Barbie has now outgrossed 2017's Wonder Woman — making it the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman. Wonder Woman grossed $821.8 million during its theatrical run six years ago. The news isn't that surprising, especially given the debut Barbie had.

When Barbie opened on the July 21 “Barbenheimer” weekend, it already broke the record for the highest opening weekend by a film directed solely by a woman. It grossed a whopping $162 million during its opening weekend.

It seems inevitable that Barbie will now go on and gross $1 billion. The film is such a hit and audiences are going in droves to see it — especially as other tentpole releases get delayed.

And before you bring up Captain Marvel or the Frozen films — all of which grossed over $1 billion at the box office — none of those were directly solely by a woman. Jennifer Lee received sole credit for writing the screenplay but co-directed both Frozen films while Captain Marvel was a joint venture by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. However, its sequel, The Marvels, will be directed solely by Nia DaCosta.

Barbie follows the journey of its titular character (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery. Kate McKinnon, Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and Emma Mackey are a few of the names who appear as variants of the titular doll. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and John Cena appear as Ken variants.

Barbie is in theaters now.