Barbie director Greta Gerwig revealed that she's having “recurring nightmares” about her next project.

During an appearance at the BFI London Film Festival, Gerwig sat down for a Screen Talk interview. Per Screen Daily, Gerwig said “I'm working on something right now. It's hard and I'm having recurring nightmares.”

She didn't name what that project is. Gerwig co-wrote the script for Marc Webb's Snow White live-action remake for Disney. However, that film is already in post-production. She's also been confirmed to be working on an adaptation of C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia films for Netflix post-Barbie. Perhaps that is the unnamed project Gerwig is talking about.

Greta Gerwig is an acclaimed actress/director. She's starred in films such as No Strings Attached, Jackie, Isle of Dogs, and 20th Century Woman. In addition, she has starred in some of her partner's (Noah Baumbach) films including Frances Ha, Mistress America, and White Noise.

As a director, Gerwig has three films on her own (four overall). Her directorial debut, Lady Bird, was acclaimed by critics and received five Oscar nominations including Best Picture. She then directed an adaptation of Little Women, which received six Oscar nominations including, once again, Best Picture.

Then there's Barbie. Gerwig's latest film has been the hit of 2023. Since it's theatrical release, Barbie has grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide. It's the highest-grossing film ever directed solely by a woman, topping Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman ($822 million). The film stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll who embarks on a journey of self-discovery along with Ken (Ryan Gosling).

