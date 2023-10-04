Step aside, Barbenheimer, a new crossover is about to shake the gaming world with Barbie Roblox.

Gamefam developed Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on Roblox, bringing one of the world's most iconic and recognizable toy characters to the world's most popular co-creation platform. The game officially releases on October 6, 2023, with players who want to play Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on Roblox through the game's page once it goes online.

Mattel, Inc., owners of the Barbie IP, feels confident about this release. The game recorded three million unique visits during its beta phase. Fans have been enamored by Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon because the first-ever official Barbie Roblox game is jam-packed with endless imagination and features everything fans could ask for, including the chance to build their very own DreamHouse, live out various careers, and unleash their inner fashion icon.

Barbie joins Roblox Tycoon world

As one would have surmised through its title, Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon joins the popular tycoon genre on Roblox. In this game, players will be able to build a luxurious DreamHouse for up to four floors, with players getting to decorate the DreamHouse with 30 different kinds of rooms, including a yoga studio, office, recording studio, vlogger room, and two walk-in closets! In addition, players can add a movie theater, game room, bowling alley, indoor and outdoor kitchen spaces, a rooftop tennis court, and even a helipad. Players can also visit their friends' DreamHouses, or hang out together in the game's central hub, the Malibu Town Square.

“With so many fantastic iterations of Barbie over the years, this felt like the right time to give Barbie – one of the world’s best-selling toys and a fashion icon for more than six decades – the chance to find her feet on Roblox,” says Mattel Global Head of Digital Gaming Mike DeLaet. “As one of the most instantly-recognizable brands in the world, we're so excited for Barbie’s Roblox debut and look forward to her connecting with an all-new community of fans.”

Fully Personalized Expression with Barbie Roblox Customizable Avatars

Apart from their DreamHouse, players will also be able to fully customize their Barbie Roblox avatar using exclusive fashion items and accessories. Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon also comes equipped with diverse customization options including nine different skin tones and various body types, 15 face and makeup configurations, handfuls of hairstyles, and the option to add hearing aids—with more configurations coming soon. Players can freely explore the sandy beaches of Malibu in one of several themed vehicles, and get the chance to try out various careers such as chef, popstar, and fashion designer in thrilling mini-games. The town of Malibu itself features a bakery, veterinarian, fashion boutique, science center, town hall, sports fields, and much more to discover.

Barbie “Brooklyn” and Barbie “Malibu” NPCs will guide fans on a tour through the world of Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on Roblox, offering additional context for mini-games and the entire experience. With so many dazzling sights to behold, and your very own DreamHouse to build and personalize, Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon is set to become the digital destination for Barbie fans of all ages.

“This is the perfect time to bring Barbie‘s world to millions of existing and soon-to-be fans on Roblox,” says Gamefam Chief Business Officer Ricardo Briceno. “The Barbie brand has never been more relevant, and this tycoon-style game offers another way for players to continue playing with Barbie by building their very own DreamHouse in the metaverse.”

Mattel aims to engage some of the 66 million daily active users on Roblox, reaching existing fans and attracting a new fan base, inspiring them to be anything they want to be. Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon will be available for free on Roblox via most platforms and devices, including consoles, PCs, mobile, and tablets beginning October 6. The experience will be live-operated by Gamefam, and new features and updates will be implemented regularly post-launch around key moments for the Barbie brand and other tentpole occasions.

