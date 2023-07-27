Barbie ended with a gynecologist joke, but it nearly featured fart jokes, per Greta Gerwig.

A critical part of writing and making Barbie was ensuring that jokes landed. Gerwig and Co. showed audiences various jokes at test screenings, and they unsuccessfully got a fart joke in the Margot Robbie-led film.

“We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” Gerwig revealed in an interview with IndieWire. “We had like a fart opera in the middle [of ‘Barbie’]. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus.”

Nick Houy — Barbie's editor and frequent Gerwig collaborator — chimed in, “It was in the wrong place, too,” Houy added. “We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time.”

Perhaps if a Barbie 2 ever gets made — something Gerwig seems uncertain about at the moment — the duo can find a way to get a fart joke into the film.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As it stands, Barbie is a hit regardless of the fart joke that ended up on the cutting room floor. The film broke a box office record for the highest opening for a female-directed film. It has also grossed nearly a half-billion dollars in less than a week in theaters.

Greta Gerwig is an acclaimed director known for Lady Bird and the 2019 adaptation of Little Women. She co-wrote the script for Barbie with her partner Noah Baumbach — who has directed her in a number of films; most recently White Noise.

Barbie is in theaters now.