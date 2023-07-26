Despite Barbie crushing it in theaters, Greta Gerwig isn't thinking about a sequel (yet).

Talking to The New York Times, Gerwig seemingly threw cold water on the idea of a Barbie sequel. “I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at a totally zero,” she confessed.

It's entirely possible that Gerwig is just trying to enjoy the moment. Barbie was a highly-anticipated film and seemed to live up to expectations. People are going in droves to see it — as evidenced by the record-breaking opening weekend the film had. After all, Gerwig's Barbie did just break the record for the biggest box office opening weekend for a female-directed film.

And it's quite a feat considering Greta Gerwig's rise to stardom. Her first solo directorial effort was Lady Bird — one of the quintessential coming-of-age films in recent memory — and then she went on to adapt Little Women in the Oscar-winning 2019 film. Now, she moves into tentpole filmmaking and directed the big-budget Barbie film for Warner Bros (she will also co-write. the script of the forthcoming Snow White live-action remake from Disney).

Barbie follows the titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery as the two attempt to find true happiness. Aside from the two A-listers leading the cast, the likes of Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Kinglsey Ben-Adir, John Cena, Michael Cera, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell also appear in the film.

Barbie is in theaters now.