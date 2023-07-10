The Barbie premiere was held last night and the first reactions to Greta Gerwig's latest film are in. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have been getting plenty of praise — especially in the case of the latter.

Barbie follows the titular doll (Robbie) on a journey to find true happiness along with Ken (Gosling). Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Kate McKinnon also star as variants of the doll while Simu Liu, John Cena, and Kingsley Ben-Adir play variants of Ken.

Filmmaker Ben Mekler was high on Barbie, calling it “a knockout.” He continued by saying that “Gosling steals the show” and that he “absolutely loved” the film.

No surprise – #Barbie is a knockout. As a comedy, it’s a total crowd pleaser – as an indictment of capitalistic feminism and urgent call to go ahead and eat our pets if trapped with them following a major earthquake it is devastating. Gosling steals the show – absolutely loved it — Ben Mekler (@benmekler) July 10, 2023

Another critic called Barbie Gosling's “best role to date,” saying that Gerwig took the best parts of his past and “combines them into a Super-Gosling.” They added that “the Oscar buzz is real” and that should it happen, it would be “one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory.”

#Barbie is Ryan Gosling’s best role to date—Greta Gerwig takes everything that has made him great in his previous films and combines them into a Super-Gosling. The Oscar buzz is real, and if it happens it would be one of the most fun and inspired nominations in recent memory. pic.twitter.com/yxhYULZTYz — Eric (@EHeckler) July 10, 2023

Collider's Perri Nemiroff applauded the craftsmanship of Barbie — especially the costume and production design work which she called “next-level work” — but was a little mixed on the story. “I think the film serves Margot Robbie's Barbie and her journey especially well, but there are other characters experiencing important arcs that needed more screen time to really dig into and explore to the fullest,” she said.

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life. As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

Finally, Jamie Jirak called Barbie their “favorite film of the year” and that it somehow exceeded their expectations. “Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious!” Jirak said in conclusion.

Barbie will be released on July 21.