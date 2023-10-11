Barbie was the hit of the summer. But iconic horror director, John Carpenter (Halloween), had a harsh review for the Margot Robbie-led film.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Carpenter revealed he saw Barbie (albeit at home since he doesn't “go out”). “I watched Barbie. I can't believe I watched Barbie. It's just not my generation,” he confessed. “I had nothing to do with Barbie dolls. I didn't know who Allan was.

Right over his head

“I mean, I can sum it up,” he continued. “She says, ‘I don't have a vagina,' and then at the end, ‘I'm going to go to a gynecologist!' That's the movie to me. I mean, there's a patriarchy business in there, but I missed that whole thing. Right over my head. But I think she's fabulous, Margot Robbie.”

Regardless of what Carpenter thinks, Barbie has been a hit. The film has broken numerous box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman.

Barbie followed a journey of self-discovery done by its titular doll (played by Robbie). She is joined by Ken (Ryan Gosling) who embarks on the journey that takes them to the real world. Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Kingsley Ben-Adir, John Cena, and Dua Lipa also appear in the film.

John Carpenter is a legendary filmmaker in his own right. He directed the first Halloween film, which launched one of the biggest horror franchises. Other credits include Escape from New York, The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China, and Escape from L.A.