A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film has dropped, and it reveals the first look at John Cena in the upcoming Margot Robbie-led film.

The new video was dropped by iHollywoodTV and it features the cast and crew of Barbie discussing the film. It ends with Cena, dressed as Kenmaid, talking about the film.

“I was blown away with the concept. I think it's going to be a movie that all audiences enjoy, I think it's going to be a movie that evokes conversation, and I think it's going to be beautifully and visually appealing, and I think [given] the ideas behind it, I think the audience will walk away with like a mixed bag of opinions — which I think is the greatest form of entertainment. When you have like one universal feel about a project, it's not that it's bad, but I think when people can get into [a] fiery debate about something, I think that that's good. I like versatility, I guess,” said Cena about Barbie.

Bear in mind, while Cena was discussing all of that, he was in full costume which includes long blonde locks, a seashell necklace, and him completely shirtless. Granted, we can't really see his bottom half, but you have to imagine he has a tail down there.

John Cena has become a versatile actor since making the jump to Hollywood full-time. Coming up, he will be heard in the upcoming animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as well as the sequel to his comedy Vacation Friends.

Barbie is Greta Gerwig's upcoming fourth directorial feature and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. The two embark on a journey of self-discovery after being expelled from Barbie Land. The likes of Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rhea, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, and Cena will play varients of the iconic dolls.

Barbie will be released on July 21.