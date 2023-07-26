Amy Schumer, who was at one point attached to star in a Barbie film, has taken part in the “Barbenheimer” double feature and has given reviews of Greta Gerwig's film and Oppenheimer.

In an Instagram post from the comedian, Schumer shared a picture of her wearing a sunhat and purple shades. The caption read, “Really enjoyed Barbie and Oppenheimer but I think I should have played Emily Blunt's role [in Oppenheimer],” she quipped. “Do better Hollywood.”

While done facetiously, people were likely awaiting Schumer's reaction to Gerwig's Barbie film. Back in 2016, she was cast as the titular doll in a film before leaving the project due to “scheduling conflicts.” In the years since, Schumer and others who worked on the project revealed further reasons she left including creative differences.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular doll and Ken, respectively. The two embark on a journey of self-discovery that lands them in the real world after Barbie begins questioning her own mortality. Gerwig co-wrote the script with her partner and Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach. While a Schumer-led film is undoubtedly an interesting prospect, Warner Bros. is likely happy with the result as Barbie has been crushing it in theaters — breaking box office records.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aside from Robbie and Gosling, Dua Lipa, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, John Cena, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, and Michael Cera also have roles in the film.

Barbie is in theaters now.