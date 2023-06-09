Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie almost looked very different as comedian Amy Schumer was originally set to star in the now-Margot Robbie-led film. Schumer has now revealed the reason for her departure.

Back in 2017, it was reported by Variety that Schumer had left the Barbie film. She cited a “scheduling conflict” as the main reason. “Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen,” she told Variety in a statement at the time.

Speaking to Watch What Happens Live, Amy Schumer revealed that the “scheduling conflict” comment was just a cover. “I think we said it was scheduling conflicts, that's what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences. But you know, there's a new team behind it, and it looks like it's very feminist and cool so I will be seeing the movie,” she said.

Andy Cohen, the host of Watch What Happens Live, asked if the original Barbie script didn't “feel feminist and cool,” Schumer said, “Yeah! Yeah.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barbie tells the story of its titular doll (who's played by Margot Robbie) and her self-discovery journey. Ryan Gosling stars as the main Ken doll, but there will be numerous versions of each doll played by the likes of Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Simu Liu. The film is slated for a July 21 release date opposite Oppenheimer and is currently projecting a higher box office opening.

Barbie will be released on July 21.