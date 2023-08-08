While a Barbie sequel is far from a done deal, Greta Gerwig does seem eager to return to Barbie Land.

Speaking with People earlier this month, Gerwig said that she hoped that her film “is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies.”

That's not to say that she doesn't want to be involved in those different movies. “There's a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviosuly the world is so beautiful,” Gerwig said. “I want to go back to Barbie Land.”

At least there's that — Gerwig is seemingly excited and willing to dive back into Barbie.

A sequel does feel inevitable, especially given the success Barbie has been. The film just flew past the $1 billion mark at the box office last weekend just 17 days into its run. However, it was recently revealed that none of Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling have deals to return. That can be changed, especially once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, but for now, nothing is set in stone. Plus, Gerwig will likely want to earn a big payday for her part in this hit.

Barbie follows its titular doll (played by Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) on a journey of self-discovery. Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa play variants of the doll. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, and John Cena are just a few of the actors playing Ken variants.

Greta Gerwig wrote the script with her partner Noah Baumbach. Barbie marks her fourth directorial feature (third solo) after Nights and Weekends, Lady Bird, and Little Women (2019).

Barbie is in theaters now.