Barbie has been the hit of the summer, and it rolled past $1 billion mark this past weekend. In doing so, it broke a Warner Bros. record set by a Harry Potter.

In just 17 days, Barbie grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. Barbie is the eighth film to do so in the history of Warner Bros. and is the fastest release has done so. It broke Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2's previous record of 19 days.

For the last three weeks, Barbie has stayed atop the box office. This past weekend, it beat out Meg 2: The Trench and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem to remain atop the box office. It grossed $53 million — bringing its domestic total to $459 million to date.

Since the pandemic, only six films have grossed over $1 billion at the box office. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Barbie is only the second film this year to cross $1 billion. “It's a good club to be in, Warner Bros. President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein said during Sunday morning's phone call (via Variety).

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barbie is Greta Gerwig's latest film and stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the titular doll and Ken. The two embark on journey self-discovery after the former begins questioning her mortality. Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, and Dua Lipa star as non-Robbie variants of Barbie. Simu Liu, John Cena, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Ncuti Gatwa star as other Kens. America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, and Helen Mirren also star in the film.

Barbie is in theaters now.